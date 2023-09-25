Orlando Pride suffer huge blow as midfielder Viviana Villacorta is ruled out for the season with ACL injury

After tearing the ACL in her left knee, Orlando Pride midfielder Viviana Villacorta has been declared out for the rest of the 2023 NWSL season.

Villacorta suffers ACL tear

Set to undergo surgery

Second ACL tear in three years

WHAT HAPPENED? Villacorta suffered an injury during practice this week and was put on the Season-Ending Injury list, the team confirmed on Sunday. Dr. Craig Mintzer, chief medical officer and chief orthopaedic surgeon will conduct the surgical procedure at Orlando Health according to the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 2021 draft, Villacorta was chosen with the ninth overall pick. Over the course of the season, she participated in 21 different competitions for the Pride. She tore her right ACL during her last season at UCLA, delaying her professional debut until 2022.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “The entire Club is absolutely devastated for Viv,” said Haley Carter, Pride GM and VP of soccer operations, via statement. “She is such an impactful part of our team, on the field and off, and we will fully support her with the Club’s resources as she works through her recovery. We have every confidence that our world-class medical team and partners at Orlando Health will care for Viv and facilitate her successful return to the pitch.”

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PRIDE?? They will be in action in the NWSL on October 2 at Angel City who are battling with the Pride for the same postseason spot.