Origi signs new long-term Liverpool contract

The Belgium international's previous deal ran until the summer of 2020 but is now set to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future

Divock Origi has ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new long-term contract at .

The Reds’ hero had entered the final year of his current deal, but has now put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Sources have told Goal that there will be no release clause in Origi’s new contract, with Liverpool viewing the 24-year-old as part of their plans going forward.

Liverpool, Goal has learned, fielded a number of enquiries from clubs across Europe about a potential transfer, both in January and earlier this summer. , and were among the clubs interested in signing the international.

, too, remained keen. Origi had the chance to move to Molineux last summer in a deal worth more than £20 million ($25m) but opted to stay and fight for his place on Merseyside.

And though he did not feature for Jurgen Klopp’s team until November, he more than played his part in the Reds’ subsequent success.

He scored the clinching goal in the Champions League final win over in June, as well as key strikes against , Newcastle and prior to that. He made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times.

Origi reported for pre-season training at Melwood on Monday, and will feature in Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly of the summer, away at League One side Tranmere Rovers on Thursday.

Klopp is expected to give a number of young players a chance to impress in that game at Prenton Park, with new signing Sepp van den Berg expected to play some part.

Prolific under-18s duo Bobby Duncan and Paul Glatzel will also be in the squad, along with the likes of Adam Lewis, Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones.

The Reds, meanwhile, expect to complete the signing of 16-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott from this week.

Goal has been informed the England under-17 international has been on Merseyside to tie up the loose ends of his move , though he will not be able to sign a professional contract at Liverpool until he turns 17 next April.

He is, like van den Berg, expected to be integrated into the first-team setup, training at Melwood and playing games for the under-23 side, initially.

Liverpool have seen off stiff competition to land the teenager, with the likes of , and all having expressed an interest.

Elliott became the youngest player in Premier League history when appearing for Fulham at Wolves in May, aged just 16 years and 30 days.