'Once again, no luck' - Xavi bemoans Man Utd draw in Europa League play-off

Barcelona manager Xavi has admitted his concern at drawing Manchester United in the Europa League play-off round.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona learned of their opponents for next year's Europa League play-off round having dropped out of the Champions League. Xavi's side will face Manchester United to battle it out for a place in the competition's round of 16, which he was admittedly not best pleased about.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on the draw in a press conference, he said: "It is the most difficult opponent once again. But we will look forward to it.

"They are a historic side, they have grown a lot with the arrival of Ten Hag, they have great players.

"It's the worst draw we could have got. Once again. No luck."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The confirmed clash means that one huge team and previous Champions League winner will be knocked out of Europe's second-tier competition before even reaching the last 16. Both United and Barcelona have enjoyed partial resurgences this season, but their respective falls from grace are still incredibly evident, making for a finely poised contest.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana have one more fixture to focus on, away to Osasuna in La Liga, before breaking away for the World Cup.