WATCH: Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's France goalscoring record with textbook header against Australia

Olivier Giroud equalled Thierry Henry's all-time France goalscoring record with a well-taken header against Australia.

Giroud scores 51st goal against Australia

Equals Henry's record

Could become France's greatest goalscorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud has equaled Henry's incredible record of 51 goals for France after netting his side's fourth on Tuesday evening. Having already struck in the first half, the AC Milan forward rose high to head home in the 71st minute of Les Bleus' World Cup opener.

OLIVIER GIROUD 🔥



With this goal he ties Thierry Henry for the most goals in France men's national team history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3GOz3FqUrF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

A special moment for Olivier Giroud 🤩



He becomes France's joint-highest top scorer, alongside Thierry Henry ⚽🔝



🇫🇷 4-1 🇦🇺



💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/r5fvBerNCR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud became the fourth player to score a brace in the opening round of 2022 World Cup fixtures as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? Well, scoring again, hopefully. He now needs just one more goal to make history as his country's most prolific marksman of all time.