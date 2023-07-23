'I want to be able to look my daughter in the eye and say I did my best' - Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals his mission to help Ukraine

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed he is driven by a personal mission to aid Ukraine in their war with Russia.

During Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States, Zinchenko delivered an emotional address in New Jersey, where he conveyed gratitude to the U.S. for their support his home country during these challenging times.

Speaking to reporters, Zinchenko said, "Being here [in America], I would like to say a massive thanks to the U.S. and the rest of the world which is helping us a lot in this tough moment. With the event coming soon, August 5th in London, I feel that my mission is to try to help as much as I can. I want my kids when they grow up to ask me, ‘Daddy, what did you do when this war happened in our homeland?’ And I want to look into my daughter’s eye and say me and your mum tried to do our best to help our country.

"Me obviously using football, which is the best sport in the world, to represent our country in the best way and with all the ex-players, legends, actors, it’s so important. Not just to raise funds to build a school in Ukraine, but to send a message to the rest of the world and to the Ukrainian people staying there and fighting for their independence, to say: ‘Look, you are not alone'."

Zinchenko is the proud father of a one-year-old daughter named Eva, with his wife Vlada Sedan, a TV journalist. He recently organised a charity match called Game4Ukraine, scheduled to be held at Stamford Bridge on August 5.

The primary objective of this match is to raise both awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and essential funds for the reconstruction of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky School in Chernihiv Oblast, which was destroyed by Russian missiles.

Getty

The Game4Ukraine match will involve two teams, one led by legendary Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko and the other captained by the Arsenal star himself. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and current Chelsea women's team coach Emma Hayes are set to manage the two teams.