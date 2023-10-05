Big send-off! OL Reign aiming to break NWSL record in Megan Rapinoe's final home game before retirement

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe will play in her farewell home game on Friday at Lumen Field in Seattle, and the venue is expected to be packed.

OL Reign to honour Rapinoe in final home game

Hoping to break NWSL attendance record

Host Washington Spirit next

WHAT HAPPENED? In order to honour the forward's final season, OL Reign want to claim the NWSL. However, if they are unable to win it, they at least hope that her farewell game will set a new NWSL attendance record. With more than 28,150 tickets already sold, the game versus the Washington Spirit will be a celebration of Rapinoe's career. With those statistics, the OL Reign are very close to the San Diego Wave's 32,000-attendance mark for their inaugural match at Snapdragon Stadium, which stands as the NWSL's all-time attendance record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 'Megan's Hair-itage' party, a celebration of Rapinoe, will take place on Thursday. Pink wigs will be distributed, and supporters will be able to publicly express their affection for Rapinoe while vying for a chance to win an autographed jersey. Flags reading 'Forever Rapinoe' will fly at Lumen Field and on Seattle's ferries on the day of Rapinoe's final game. Downtown Seattle's buildings will be illuminated in 'Pinoe Pink' in the evening.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The clash is set for Friday, October 6 when Washington Spirit travel to Seattle to take on Rapinoe's side.