Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort roots for his hometown CF Montreal against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

The Canadian national returned to his Montreal roots this weekend, attending CF Montreal's home fixture against Inter Miami

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Luguentz Dort, fresh off winning the 2025 NBA championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder, made a special appearance at Stade Saputo for CF Montreal's highly anticipated match against Inter Miami. During a pre-match ceremony, CF Montreal presented the Montreal-Nord native with a personalized club jersey featuring his name and his iconic No. 5.

WHAT CF MONTREAL POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dort's appearance represents a significant moment of hometown pride for Montreal's sporting community after helping the Thunder secure their first NBA championship. Dort's journey from the courts of Montreal-Nord to NBA champion exemplifies the growing impact of Canadian basketball talent on the global stage. Born to Haitian immigrants in Montreal, Dort grew up playing on the same courts where he now funds youth programs, including those at Saint-Laurent Park in Montreal-Nord.

WHAT’S NEXT?

CF Montreal remain in 15th place on the Eastern Conference table following their loss to Miami, well behind a place for a playoff spot. The Canadian side faces Forge in the quarter-final of the Canadian Championship next on July 9 and then goes on the road to face Orlando City in the MLS on July 12.