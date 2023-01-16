Odegaard is Arsenal's magical conductor: What were Real Madrid thinking letting him leave?!

Many people questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to make the Norwegian captain but the 24-year-old is driving this season's title challenge.

It was somewhat ironic that just as Martin Odegaard finished inspiring Arsenal to their north London derby success on Sunday, Real Madrid were sinking to a heavy defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Quite why Madrid were willing to let Odegaard leave the Bernabeu 18 months ago just as their midfield options were in need of a shake-up is anyone’s guess. But their loss has most certainly been Arsenal’s gain.

Mikel Arteta’s vibrant young side are ripping up the record books this season and Odegaard is at the heart of it.

The Norway international was sensational on Sunday as Arsenal cruised to their first league win at Tottenham since 2014 and opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

It was a wonderful performance in keeping with what he has produced all season.

“Terrific,” Arteta beamed afterwards, when asked about his captain. “Especially the first half, I think he was incredible.

“To do what he’s done here today, big credit to him.”

Odegaard was simply far too good for Tottenham as Arsenal extended their advantage of Manchester City at the top of the table.

His movement, his quick feet and his vision left the hosts embarrassed at times. Even when they resorted to trying to kick him, they were barely able to get close enough.

The fact that he capped off his display with the crucial second goal was the icing on the cake.

“It was a good one,” said the Gunners’ skipper. “I had a similar shot before so I was very glad to see it go in."

That goal was Odegaard’s eighth of the season and it moved him to the top of the Arsenal scoring charts.

That is a major step forward for a player who started the campaign being viewed as someone who didn’t score enough and it highlights the impact Arteta has had on his game.

Arsenal’s manager was determined to bring the 24-year-old back to the club after his successful loan spell from Madrid during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

He could have moved on to other targets when Madrid dug their heels in over a potential deal, but he stayed patient and waited for the green light to come from Spain.

There was no hesitation when it finally arrived and the faith Arsenal showed in Odegaard is now being handsomely rewarded.

When he first arrived, some pundits questioned whether he was too lightweight for the Premier League.

He was viewed as a bit of a luxury player who would drift in and out of games, especially away from home.

But Odegaard has made a mockery of those criticisms this season. In fact, of his eight league goals, six have been scored on Arsenal’s travels.

“Martin’s really showing a different kind of presence in the way he's influencing the game,” Arteta said.

“Just the feeling, the way he moves and what he transmits on the pitch is different.”

Arsenal went into Sunday’s north London Derby having picked up just two points from a possible 24 at Spurs over a miserable run which stretched back nearly nine years.

And they had lost all three of their trips to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, scoring just once in the process. But Arteta’s side have already demonstrated this season how much they have improved and the manner of their victory was just the latest example of the newfound belief behind their title charge. "It feels brilliant,” Odegaard said after the game. “It was about time we won here.

“It was a great game, especially in the first half. We dominated and controlled everything. The second half was a bit more open. They pushed for a goal but we defended well.

"Last year and the year before we played some good football here but weren't sharp enough in key moments. But we showed a different side today and showed how much we have improved.”

There were plenty of raised eyebrows when Arteta handed Odegaard the captain’s armband in the summer, with many wondering whether he was the right type of player to lead a team in the Premier League.

But his performances and numbers speak for themselves.

It’s not just the eight goals, or the five assists. It’s the style of play, the personality when he has the ball and the technique in tight situations that embodies everything that is good about this Arsenal side.

This is a team playing in perfect harmony right now and their magical conductor is the main reason why.