NWSL hits popularity milestone as final smashes TV & streaming records

CBS announced that the NWSL final between the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current last weekend attracted record-setting viewership numbers.

Thorns won 2-0

Third time Portland has claimed title

915,000 viewers for match

WHAT HAPPENED? CBS said that 915,000 people watch the game between TV and streaming, up 71 percent from the 2021 final. The network's choice to broadcast the match on its flagship station is considered a major reason for that promising growth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The NWSL has long fought for space on the United States' main media channels, struggling at times to equal the popularity of the U.S. women's national team. This year's viewership figures are an encouraging sign that the league is moving towards a healthier place.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NWSL? While the news from CBS will be welcomed by soccer fans, the NWSL must now use the offseason to address of numerous instances of misconduct from coaches and executives, including the alleged transgressions of former Thorns coach Paul Riley. A toxic culture for players threatens to derail the continued growth of the league.