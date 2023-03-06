NWSL to be added to FIFA 23 after United States women's soccer league announces partnership with EA Sports

The NWSL is set to be added to FIFA 23 starting on March 15 as the league has confirmed a new partnership with EA Sports.

NWSL set to be introduced in FIFA 23

UWCL will also be added

EA Sports continues to introduce women's clubs and leagues

WHAT HAPPENED? All 12 NWSL teams will be added to FIFA 23's Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head season/Co-op Seasons and Online Friendlies game modes, while kits, badges, trophies and celebrations will also be included. In addition, four NWSL stadiums will be added to the game.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “The NWSL’s integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women’s game,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience. We can’t wait for fans to begin playing and we look forward to continuing this celebration of the players and the league when we kick off our 11th season on March 25.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to the NWSL, FIFA 23 is also set to include the UEFA Women's Champions League, with the game already featuring the Women's Super League and Division 1 Feminine. Real Madrid, Wolfsburg, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been added to the gam as EA look to provide further representation for the women's game.

“We’re passionate about EA SPORTS continuing to be a changemaker for women’s football, and our partnership with both the NWSL and the NWSLPA is another step we’re taking as an organization to advance the sport,” said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand, EA SPORTS. “We’re committed to being champions for the future of football and bringing unrivaled authenticity to millions of football fans across the globe.”

WHAT NEXT? The NWSL season is set to begin on March 25 as the league begins its 11th campaign with all 12 teams in action.