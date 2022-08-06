Nunez & Salah to the rescue as Liverpool battered & bruised by Mitrovic in Fulham draw

Liverpool were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Fulham in their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season

Mitrovic stars to frustrate lacklustre Liverpool

Van Dijk out of sorts & concedes penalty

Nunez & Salah rescue a point

WHAT HAPPENED? Newly-promoted Fulham were denied a shock win over Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage. The lively hosts twice went ahead, with both goals coming from Aleksandar Mitrovic, but were pegged back by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham didn't manage to claim all three points but will still have reason to celebrate after securing an unlikely point against Jurgen Klopp's side.

New signing Nunez shone for the visitors, grabbing a goal and an assist, but it's still two points dropped for the title-hopefuls.

So a chastening afternoon for Klopp and his Liverpool side and surely now it's time to start Nunez?

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in action next at Anfield on August 15, with Crystal Palace the visitors. Klopp will be expecting a much better performance from his troops than he got at the Cottage. Sorry fellas, no hugs today!