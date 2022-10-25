Nunez and Konate back but Thiago still sidelined as Liverpool look to secure Champions League progress against Ajax

Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate will be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Ajax, but Jurgen Klopp is still without Thiago Alcantara.

Nunez missed Forest defeat

Konate back after two weeks out

Thiago hasn't travelled to Amsterdam

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds touched down in Amsterdam on Tuesday boosted by the return of striker Nunez, who missed Saturday's defeat to Nottingham Forest with a tight hamstring, and centre-back Konate, who has been missing for two weeks with a similar muscle issue. Both players trained at the AXA Training Centre earlier in the day, but Thiago was absent as he is still recovering from the ear infection which kept him out against Forest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp told reporters: "Darwin is good. He trained normal, yesterday and today, so yes, in this moment he is available. Thiago is still out. Konate is here, ready to play minutes I would say. He could play the first minutes but that doesn’t make too much sense. But minutes, yes. Nothing new yet. [Joel] Matip is still not ready.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool will secure progress to the last 16 of the Champions League with a draw against Ajax, while a single-goal defeat of 3-2 or higher would also send them through. A 2-1 win for Ajax would keep them mathematically alive, but they would need to overturn a significant goal difference advantage in order to pip Liverpool to qualification.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Ajax remain the only team ever to score more than 4 goals against Liverpool in a European game. In 1966 they were 4-0 up at half-time and 5-0 up in the 90th minute before winning 5-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After taking on Ajax on Wednesday night the Reds welcome struggling Leeds to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.