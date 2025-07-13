‘Nothing major’ injury update delivered on USMNT star Haji Wright as Frank Lampard makes recovery prediction for Coventry striker

Frank Lampard has delivered a “nothing major” injury update on Haji Wright, with Coventry hoping to have the USMNT star ready for their season opener.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The 27-year-old forward was forced to leave the United States’ Gold Cup squad after picking up an untimely knock. He has been carrying an Achilles problem, which can lead to several months being spent on the sidelines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Coventry are confident that Wright has avoided another lengthy spell on the treatment table, with progress already being made in his recovery. If no setbacks are suffered, then the Los Angeles native will soon be back in Lampard’s plans.

WHAT LAMPARD SAID

Coventry’s manager has told the Sky Blues’ official website: “Haji sustained an injury when he was away with the USA team, I think we’re two-and-a-bit weeks into what you would call his rehab from the moment he got the injury, which is an Achilles injury. Hopefully it’s nothing major. He has done everything right and he has been off his feet for a few weeks.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Wright has hit 31 goals for Coventry across the last two campaigns and Lampard wants him fit and firing as soon as possible. The ex-Chelsea and England star added from the Sky Blues’ pre-season training base: “He was really keen to come here with us, which I was really pleased with and it’s the right thing to have him around the group, we can do all the work with him here and Haji is a big player for us and I was very keen for him to be here with us.

“He’s good with the work, he gets on it with it and even for me, this is my first full season with the players and I really want to get to work with the players and Haji individually, as he works through his rehab, we want to get him fit for the start of the season hopefully and I think it can be a big year for him. He has so much talent and I want to work with him closely and I want to see the best of him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WRIGHT?

Coventry, who suffered play-off semi-final heartache last season, will open their 2025-26 Championship campaign at home to Hull City on August 9 - with Wright working on a contract through to the summer of 2027.