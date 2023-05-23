‘Not for sale’ – Transfer blow for Chelsea in pursuit of €80m Dusan Vlahovic as Juventus rule out summer deal

Chelsea may be forced to turn their attention elsewhere in pursuit of another striker, with Juventus stating that Dusan Vlahovic is “not for sale”.

Blues in the market for another No.9

Offer said to have been tabled

Serie A giants intend to keep Serb

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are reported to have an €80 million (£70m/$87m) offer on the table for Serbia international Vlahovic, with the powerful 23-year-old having registered on their recruitment radar for some time. The Premier League heavyweights are back in the market for another No.9, but Juve – despite being hit with a 10-point penalty in Serie A that will cost them Champions League qualification – have no intention of parting with a forward that has hit 23 goals for them through 63 appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Juve’s chief football officer, Francesco Calvo, has told DAZN of the transfer talk raging around Vlahovic: “Rumours are not something we can control, but the transfer market hasn't even opened yet. Dusan is not for sale. We are satisfied with the effort he puts in, although everyone in life can do better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Calvo has also addressed the future of Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has vowed to stay on as boss despite attracting criticism this season prior to the Bianconeri being stung with a points deduction. Calvo added on the man in the dugout: “There are no doubts, Massimiliano Allegri will be our coach next season. We're building our future together with him. We've unconditional trust in Allegri.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Juve, who have slipped to seventh in the Italian top-flight table, have two more fixtures to take in this season before attention turns to the next transfer window and potential battles with the likes of Chelsea to keep prized assets on their books.