'No problem with Kylian' - Lionel Messi on Mbappe relationship at PSG after tense World Cup final

Lionel Messi insisted he has a strong relationship with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and revealed they have discussed the World Cup final together.

Messi reflects on relationship

Any speculation about possible rift unfounded

PSG duo faced off in World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? In another interview conducted with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi was asked about his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Mbappe, with the two having to share the spotlight in the French capital while also battling to be the best in the world. Messi said there's never been an issue with Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Argentine outlet Ole asked Messi if he has discussed the final from Qatar with Mbappe, to which he replied: "Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more, but good, really good."

He added: "I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time, that's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine carried his nation all the way to glory in the Middle East - though they had to fight hard for it after Mbappe pulled off a sensational comeback to send the final to extra-time and penalties.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will be delighted that the stars are getting along nicely, with a huge Champions League last 16 clash with Bayern Munich waiting around the corner. It also bodes well in their pursuit of trying to convince Messi to extend his contract with the club, with talks ongoing.