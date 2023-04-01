No pay cut for the GOAT! Lionel Messi won't give PSG financial break in new contract as negotiations get complicated

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi won't take a pay cut amid financial concerns for the Ligue 1 club.

Messi's contract ends in July

Confirmed desire to stay at PSG in December

Barcelona interested in return

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is out of contract in July and reportedly confirmed his desire to stay at Parc des Princes back in December. But burdened by heavy contracts and limited by Financial Fair Play regulations, PSG would have to slash their payroll by almost 30% in order to match or increase Messi's salary this season, and they are trying to reduce his wages in any new contract.

The Argentina star has made it clear that he won't take a pay cut to stick around, GOAL can confirm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Albiceleste captain has a decision to make this summer. Barcelona verbally confirmed their interest in bringing him back to his boyhood club on Friday. MLS club Inter Miami are also said to be interested. Messi has not publicly commented on his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are insistent that they want Messi to pen a new deal, and talks are ongoing. Manager Christophe Galtier has also emphasised he wants Messi in the squad next year.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will continue to be among the Paris side for the rest of the season, starting with their Ligue 1 fixture against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are six points clear of second-placed Marseille with a game in hand.