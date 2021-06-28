'No option' for Bale to return to Tottenham as agent expects Real Madrid contract to be honoured

The Wales international is tied to terms with the Blancos through to 2022 and will not be heading back to north London

Gareth Bale has "no option" to go back to Tottenham in 2021, claims the Welshman's agent, with the final 12 months of a contract at Real Madrid set to be honoured.

The 31-year-old forward returned to familiar surroundings in north London on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window of 2020.

There has been talk of another agreement being put in place, but Jonathan Barnett says that will not be happening as a slate is wiped clean in Spain under new Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

What has been said?

Bale's representative has told Standard Sport when asked if there is any chance of Spurs doing another deal: "As I have said from the beginning, there is no option.

"Gareth has no agreements whatsoever. He is under contract to Real."

Bale's record at Spurs

The Wales international made his way back to the Premier League after being frozen out at Santiago Bernabeu by Zinedine Zidane.

A man who was once the most expensive player on the planet headed back to Britain with two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns to his name.

Fitness issues remained a problem early on, with Jose Mourinho needing to be convinced that a regular role could be enjoyed in his plans.

Bale did eventually find a spark and ended the 2020-21 campaign with a run of six goals in his last seven appearances - including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

He found the target on 16 occasions in total and proved that he could still cut it at the very highest level.

Questions of his international future with Wales have now been addressed, with Bale vowing to play on, and his focus can turn back to domestic matters after suffering a last-16 defeat to Denmark at Euro 2020.

