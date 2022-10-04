'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola believes Haaland is in a league of his own

Pep Guardiola has claimed that no one of a similar age in world football can compete with Erling Haaland after his outrageous start to the season.

Three goals and two assists against Man Utd

Third PL hat-trick in five games

Already up to 17 goals for the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Any doubts over whether Haaland would be able to adapt to the Premier League have been smashed to pieces. The 22-year-old is on course to obliterate every goal record, having already netter a ludicrous 17 times this season. His unprecedented form for Manchester City has seen him receive some more lofty praise from his manager.

WHAT HE SAID: "At his age, no one can compete with him," Guardiola said ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Copenhagen. "The numbers speak for themselves and inside – in the locker room – and on the pitch, we see things that are not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been even better than the biggest Man City fan would have predicted at the start of the season. However, the true value of his arrival will be tested later in the season. He has been signed to help deliver a first Champions League trophy to the Etihad, something that has eluded Guardiola since he left Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Well, the sky really is the limit for Haaland. He will be eyeing up the prospect of breaking the record for most Premier League goals in a season (currently 34) as he already seems to have one hand on the Golden Boot after just seven games!