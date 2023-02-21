‘I am no longer surprised by Lionel Messi!’ - Sergio Ramos reacts to more magic from PSG superstar following stoppage-time free-kick

Sergio Ramos admits he is “no longer surprised by Lionel Messi” following the Argentine’s latest act of match-altering brilliance for PSG.

Argentine icon continues to amaze

Delivers when it matters most

Stunning winner recorded last time out

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had taken in a relatively quiet afternoon for the reigning Ligue 1 champions against Lille prior to being presented with an opportunity to stand over a decisive 95th-minute free-kick. A topsy-turvy encounter had seen Paris Saint-Germain throw away a two-goal lead to trail at one stage, but the most dramatic of endings saw Messi seal a stunning 4-3 win with a trademark strike over a dead ball that rattled into the back of the net off the inside of the post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reacting to that effort, which has been added to the South American’s ever-growing collection of magical moments, veteran defender Ramos told Amazon Prime: “I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca he was used to deciding games like he did here. I’m glad he’s on my team now. Of course it’s better to have him as a team-mate. Whoever you give the choice to, of having Messi with or against you, the response is quick and honest.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos and Messi were once arch-rivals on opposing sides of a fierce Clasico divide in La Liga, but both made their way to Paris as free agents in the summer of 2021 after reaching the end of their respective contracts at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has said before that it was initially “weird” to be on the same side as former Blancos captain Ramos, but he considers the 36-year-old centre-half to be “a great person” and is hoping to land more major silverware alongside a fellow World Cup winner as PSG chase down domestic and European prizes in 2022-23.