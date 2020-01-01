No Arsenal move for Aouar as Lyon star decides to stay

The highly-rated playmaker, who has been the focus of transfer talk throughout the summer window, will not be making a move in 2020

Houssem Aouar wil not be joining , or any of his other reported suitors, with Goal learning that the playmaker is now planning to stay put.

The summer transfer window has been dominated by speculation when it comes to the talented 22-year-old.

His star has been on the rise for some time and 2020 was expected to be the year in which he spread his wings.

That will not be happening before Monday’s deadline, with a window of opportunity being slammed shut.

Lyon had been open to the idea of parting with a prized asset, as they cannot offer him European football in 2020-21.

The giants made it clear throughout the endless round of rumours, though, that they could not afford to wait until the last moment before pushing a deal through.

They are now unwilling to enter into negotiations, with Aouar happy to remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.

That decision represents a blow to Arsenal’s recruitment plans, as Mikel Arteta is still hoping to get late additions on board at Emirates Stadium.

Quizzed on the links to Aouar at a pre-match press conference on Friday, the Gunners boss said: “Well, I am very confident in what we are trying to do internally. [I am getting] clarity and support from everybody at the club to try and improve the team if we can.

“But most importantly as well, to get the right balance in the squad, for now and the way we want to evolve the squad in the future. We are all very much aligned but I’m afraid that I cannot give you any updates or news.

“I think it is a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you’re going to have for the rest of the season.”

Real Madrid have also seen a move for Aouar mooted, with Zinedine Zidane addressing those rumours on Saturday.

The Blancos’ French coach said: “I don’t know what information you have.

“He is a great player, without a doubt, I know, and maybe one day he will be able to play for Madrid, but now there is this squad and we are going to start with this.”