'It's nice to see them get a taste of their own medicine' - Keane argues England should 'respect' Musiala's decision to declare for Germany

Roy Keane didn't hide his grudges when he compared Jamal Musiala declaring for Germany to Declan Rice and Jack Grealish for England many years ago.

Musiala declared for Germany in February 2021

Rice, Grealish represented Ireland at youth level

Keane was quick to compare

WHAT HAPPENED? Musiala committed his future to the German national team back in February 2021. Rice and Grealish both represented the Republic of Ireland's youth sides - the latter of whom won their Under-21 player of the year award in 2015 - before switching allegiances at senior level. Keane was quick to compare the two cases, admitting that it was nice to see England on the wrong side for once.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's nice to see England get a taste of their own medicine," Keane quipped, "because they took players... [Declan] Rice, [Jack] Grealish - don't get me started on that. When players make that decision it's not easy, you have to respect it, of course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala, the son of a German mother and British-Nigerian father, was born in Germany but grew up in England, and even represented the Three Lions at Under-21 level as recently as 2020. However, the 19-year-old declared for Germany following his return to his motherland with a move to Bayern in 2016, and has since made 17 appearances for Die Mannschaft.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSIALA? Musiala featured in Germany's shocking opening day defeat to Japan in Group E, as Hansi Flick's side now have it all to do in a group which features European giants Spain, who they face next on November 27.