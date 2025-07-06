Neymar & wife Bruna Biancardi celebrate birth of baby daughter as Brazil & Santos superstar becomes a father of four

Neymar and his wife Bruna Biancardi have celebrated the birth of their second daughter, with baby Mel being welcomed into the world.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Brazil superstar Neymar is now a father of four. His son, Davi Lucca, was born in 2011 to former girlfriend Carolina Dantas. The 33-year-old has a daughter, Mavie, with current partner Biancardi. His third child, Mavie, was conceived with Amanda Kimberly.

THE GOSSIP

Neymar’s family now has a new addition, with Mel born in the early hours of July 5, 2025. Proud mother Biancardi has shared the couple’s first pictures with their newborn daughter, with there nothing but happy faces on show.

WHAT BIANCARDI SAID

Biancardi posted on Instagram: “Our Mel has arrived, to complete and sweeten our lives even more! Welcome, daughter! May God bless your life and free you from all evil! We are looking forward to living this new chapter with you :) We love you!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Congratulatory messages have flooded in, with Mavie in the process of getting to know her baby sister. Neymar will be on hand to perform fatherly duties as he has been based back in Brazil since rejoining Santos in January.

Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR?

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer has extended his contract with Santos through to the end of the calendar year. Another decision on his club future will be made at that point, with interest from elsewhere being shown ahead of the 2026 World Cup.