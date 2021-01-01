Neymar to sign four-year contract extension with PSG

The Brazilian's new deal is likely to increase speculation as to whether he will be joined in Paris by former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi

Neymar is ironing out the final details of a new four-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, Goal can confirm, with both player and club in advanced negotiations to keep the Brazilian in the French capital until the summer of 2026.

The 28-year-old's future has been up in the air for some time, with a return to Barcelona having been mooted before the financial effects of the coronavirus made it impossible for the Camp Nou club to pursue a deal for the former Blaugrana favourite.

Speculation was curbed somewhat recently when Neymar claimed that he is now happy at his current club, while also admitting that he hopes an agreement can be found to keep fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

“I am happy today. I am truly happy,” he said in an interview with TF1. “Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG.

“I also want Kylian to stay. We want PSG to be a great team. I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing. With Kylian, we have a relationship like brothers. I am the eldest. We really like to play together.

“I want to get the best out of him. He's a golden boy. I call him 'Golden Boy' because he's really golden. He has a huge heart. As a footballer you know what he is worth, but even off the pitch he is amazing.

“He is smiling, happy, he knows how to have fun. We are very similar and we have to be happy to be 100 per cent.”

Reports have suggested Neymar's extension will be finalised shortly and could be announced as official within the week.

News that the Brazil icon will remain with the Ligue 1 champions is likely to throw up further speculation as to whether Barcelona great Lionel Messi will choose to join his old friend at Parc des Princes, with the Argentine free to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season.

There had been hopes that a change of guard at boardroom level would appease the club captain and see him finish up his career at Catalunya, but it appears to be becoming increasingly unlikely that Barca will be able to convince him to stay.