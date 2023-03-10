Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Neymar has undergone successful surgery on an ankle injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian is on the recovery trail after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the campaign. Club side PSG have confirmed that Neymar has gone under the knife and the surgery on his ankle ligament injury has been considered a success.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neymar Jr underwent surgery late Friday morning at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha, by Professors Pieter D'Hooghe (ASPETAR), James Calder (Fortius Clinic London) and Rodrigo Lasmar (Brazilian National Team)," read a club statement. "The intervention went very well. The player will now follow a rest and care protocol."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has struggled with ankle injuries in recent years and his latest setback comes during a campaign where he has scored 13 goals and picked up 11 assists in 20 Ligue 1 outings. The Brazilian has said he will "come back stronger" from his current injury but is not expected to play competitively again until next season.

WHAT NEXT? PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in midweek and return to action on Saturday against Brest in Ligue 1.