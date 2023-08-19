Neymar replacement! PSG poised to sign Randal Kolo Muani after reaching 'total agreement' with striker

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly poised to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt after reaching "total agreement" with the striker.

  • Neymar left PSG for Al-Hilal
  • Parisians want Kolo Muani as a replacement
  • Has agreed to terms with the player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Footmercato, the Ligue 1 champions have targeted the Eintracht Frankfurt striker after Neymar left for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, in a deal that would see the Brazilian earn a staggering £137 million ($174m/€160m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have already signed Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, and Marco Asensio in attack this summer and still want to add more firepower to increase squad depth. They have agreed to personal terms with Kolo Muani who is ready to sign a long-term five-year contract with the Parisians.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It had been earlier reported that Frankfurt want €100 million (£86m/$109m) for the striker after he scored 23 goals and laid 14 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in the previous season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Randal Kolo Muani Frankfurt 05062023(C)Getty ImagesNeymarHilal Twitter

WHAT NEXT? After reaching an agreement with Kolo Muani, it remains to be seen if PSG are ready to meet Frankfurt's €100m (£85m) asking pricefor the striker.

