‘The next big thing’ – England urged not to ‘shut the door’ on USMNT target Folarin Balogun as Dwight Yorke discusses allegiance battle

England have been urged not to “shut the door” on USMNT target Folarin Balogun as Dwight Yorke admits he could become “the next big thing”.

Arsenal striker starring on loan at Reims

Withdrew from latest England U21 squad

New York native could commit to America

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal-owned striker has become the subject of much discussion in 2023, with an 18-goal loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims showcasing what he is all about. Balogun is now caught up in an international allegiance tug of war, as England and the United States battle it out for his services, with former Manchester United frontman Yorke – who earned 72 caps for Trinidad & Tobago in his playing career – saying the Three Lions should not punish the hottest of prospects after seeing him pull out of their latest U21 squad and head for America.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yorke has told Neue Online Casinos: “It’s a different generation now. Football was more like life or death a generation ago because it was your livelihood. To be a good player, earn a good wage, clean football boots and do apprenticeships. You had to earn the spot to be in the first team changing room, now it’s different. This generation is much softer, they are much more protected by the FA and the Football Players Association. Social media plays a big deal too, they have millions of followers which they earn money from. They’re making money from all different angles than just their club contracts. These young players like Folarin Balogun need to remember that without football, they would not be where they are now, and people can be disillusioned by them because they have 10 million followers. Football has made these players’ lives a lot easier with the option of playing for different countries. If they had only one option, once you’re an Englishman, you’re an Englishman, they would not be having these kinds of strops. As a manager like I am, you need to understand how to manage these situations.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yorke, who formed part of Manchester United’s 1999 Treble-winning squad, added: “These players are young kids and some teenagers, you have to take that into consideration, if they were adults making those kinds of decisions then I’d be worried. Managers have to remember that just because his attitude isn’t right at the moment, it doesn’t make him a bad person overnight. These players are probably being advised or influenced poorly. Everyone made rash decisions when they were young. If I was Gareth Southgate, I would like to have a conversation with Folarin Balogun and understand why he’s made that decision, he should not shut the door on him just yet because he could be the next big thing. From a conversation, then you can find out if he has the right attitude or not to be in your team. We’ve seen players like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah not have a good time with their managers and look at them now, Balogun could be the same.”

WHAT NEXT? Balogun is facing some big future calls when it comes to club and country, with the youngster also needing to decide whether he heads back to parent club Arsenal this summer or pushes for a transfer elsewhere that would allow him to continue seeing regular game time.