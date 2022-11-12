Newcastle wind up Havertz & Cucurella! Angry post-match scenes as Chelsea players lose temper

Newcastle players infuriated Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Marc Cucurella after Newcastle won 1-0 on Saturday.

Jamaal Lascelles obstructed late throw-in

Newcastle players got in the faces of Blues

Havertz and Cucurella furious

WHAT HAPPENED? Jamaal Lascelles was shown a yellow card when he got in Cucurella's way as the left-back tried to throw the ball in during stoppage time. Tempers flared after the final whistle of Newcastle's impressive victory, with Dan Burn, Kai Havertz and Marc Cucurella all getting involved in a post-match altercation.

Tempers FLARE at the end of the game between Newcastle and Chelsea 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/V9uQVEFngM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 12, 2022

Tempers are flaring after the final whistle between Newcastle and Chelsea players. #MyPLMorning | #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/0ATUgfqPOJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 12, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 1-0 victory sees Newcastle reclaim the third spot in the Premier League table. Chelsea's third straight defeat in the division, meanwhile, will have Graham Potter searching for answers entering the World Cup break.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND NEWCASTLE: The home side will be the much happier of the two going into the break. Newcastle are well ahead of schedule in the eyes of their new owners, while Chelsea will be hoping the break will give them some much needed thinking time.