Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool take on Newcastle United in the Premier League and here's how you can watch it in the US, UK and India.

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Liverpool will be on the road to take on Newcastle United in the hope of getting a win in the bag in the 2022-23 Premier League clash on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team has had a troubling season so far - they have managed just one victory in their last five league outings and are a long way away from where they want to be at this stage of the season. With 17 matchdays to go, they are already nine points behind the fourth spot and 19 behind the league leaders.

Newcastle United had an impressive start to the season and are currently fourth on the league standings. However, they've been dropping points of late and need to pick up wins to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Recent form has seen the Magpies pick up just one win from the last six Premier League matches.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool date and kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Liverpool Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off time 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / 11.00pm IST

How to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the game on Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on NBC Sports, Telemundo and Universo. It can be streamed online on Peacock.

In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Newcastle United squad and team news

Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin and Almiron suffered injuries in the last game and of the three, only Willock is doubtful to feature against Liverpool.

Bruno Guimaraes is suspended for the game and the trio of Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Matt Targett will continue to be out of action due to injuries. Midfielder Joelinton is one booking away from a suspension.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Pope, Karius, Gillespie Defenders Ashby, Botman, Burn, Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Ritchie, Schar, Trippier Midfielders Almiron, Anderson, Joelinton, Fraser, Longstaff, Murphy Forwards Gordon, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Liverpool squad and team news

After a brief spell on the sidelines due to injury, Virgil Van Dijk is set to return to the Reds lineup.

Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are all out of action whereas Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota could compete for a start following their return as substitutes in the last game,

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo