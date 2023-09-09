Switch on the cards! Newcastle star Harvey Barnes considering changing allegiance from England to Scotland despite winning one Three Lions cap

Newcastle star Harvey Barnes is considering switching his international allegiance to Scotland despite making an appearance for England.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Times, the 25-year-old is aware that coach Steve Clarke is an admirer of him and is open to making himself available to play for Scotland. He is eligible to represent the country through his grandparents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Switching to Scotland could see the winger in with a chance of playing at Euro 2024 as Clarke's team are top of their group with a perfect record after five matches. Barnes appears to have little chance of earning a place in Gareth Southgate's team as he was left out of the latest squad and has not played for the Three Lions since making his debut in October 2020 in a friendly win over Wales.

WHAT NEXT? Scotland and England will battle it out on the field on Tuesday when they meet in an international friendly.