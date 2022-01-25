Newcastle set to miss out on Gosens after Inter offer €25m for Atalanta winger

Newcastle look set to miss out on midfielder Robin Gosens as the Atalanta star edges closer to a move to Inter, GOAL can confirm.

Gosens emerged as a target for Newcastle, who are eager to reinforce their squad in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

However the Germany international prefers a move to Inter, who will propose a loan with an obligation to buy for €25 million (£21m/$28m).

What is the situation?

Gosens has been out of action since September but Inter see the German as the ideal reinforcement as they head into next season.

The defending Serie A champions expect to lose winger Ivan Perisic and see Gosens as the addition needed to fill the Croatian's spot.

Newcastle are also interested and are willing to offer Gosens a salary of €3.5 million per year (£3m/$4m), but Gosens is more drawn to Inter's €2.6 million (£2.2m/$3m) salary offer.

Gosens, whose current contract with Atalanta expires in June 2023, has made 157 appearances for Atalanta since joining in 2017, but has been limited to just eight appearances this season.

