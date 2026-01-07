How to buy New Zealand World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

New Zealand is a trailblazing phenomenon when it comes to rugby union, and crowds gather in their droves wherever the All Blacks take to the pitch. The South Pacific islanders are now looking to gain traction and establish themselves as a force in the world of soccer. Their loyal supporters’ long wait for a World Cup return is now over, and they can expect a strong following in North America.

They may currently be the lowest FIFA-ranked side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but the fact that New Zealand has reached its first global tournament since 2010 is a huge positive for the All Whites, as they are affectionately nicknamed. The Kiwis will be hoping it proves to be third time lucky, as in both of their previous World Cup appearances, they failed to register a victory. Losing all three of their games on debut in 1982 and then amazingly drawing all three in South Africa in 2010.

Can New Zealand finally break its World Cup luck? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is New Zealand's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 New Zealand vs Iran (6pm) SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Sunday, June 21 New Zealand vs Egypt (6pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Friday, June 26 New Zealand vs Belgium (8pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets

Similar to their debut World Cup appearance in 1982, New Zealand frustratingly failed to notch a win again when they returned to the global soccer party in 2010. However, there was improvement, as they didn’t lose a single game in South Africa, claiming 1-1 draws against both Slovakia and Italy and finishing their group campaign locked in a goalless stalemate with Paraguay.

First up for New Zealand this summer is a match-up against Iran in Los Angeles. Iran have been knocked out at the group stage at each of their previous six World Cup appearances. They also conceded six in their group opener in Qatar 2022, which will give the All Whites hope.

The Kiwi collective then head north of the border to Canada for their second Group G encounter against Egypt, a side that includes the likes of Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush. While the Pharoahs have reigned supreme as African Cup of Nations’ champions on seven occasions, surprisingly, this will be only the fourth time they’ve played at the World Cup. Like New Zealand, Egypt head to North America attempting to bring their winless streak to an end.

On paper, New Zealand’s toughest group assignment looks to come last, as they remain in Vancouver to take on Belgium. The Red Devils have flattered to deceive at a number of recent continental and global tournaments, but on their day with their glittering array of talented individuals, they can beat any side, anywhere.

What to expect from New Zealand in the World Cup 2026?

Canada is set to be full of New Zealand soccer nuts this summer, as following the All Whites’ World Cup opener in California, they take flight to ‘The Land of Maple’ for their remaining two Group G encounters. BC Place in Vancouver stages their matches against Egypt and Belgium and bumper, vocal crowds are expected for both. The Kiwis aren’t strangers to Canada, having played two friendlies in Toronto back in June, losing to Ukraine 2-1, but beating the Ivory Coast 1-0 in front of 26,000+ at BMO Field.

While New Zealand’s qualifying route may not have been one of the toughest, they still maintained a professional approach throughout, producing some polished and memorable performances. During their five various Oceanian qualifiers, they scored 29 times and conceded just once. Nottingham Forest’s Chris Woods proved to be the headline attraction, scoring two hat-tricks and bagging nine goals in total and he is going to be key to the Kiwi’s fortunes in the summer.

When to buy New Zealand World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving New Zealand, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy New Zealand World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for New Zealand matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

New Zealand World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for New Zealand's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get New Zealand World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for New Zealand matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: