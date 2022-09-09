The new Gnabry? Arsenal teenager Marquinhos compared to Bayern Munich winger after debut goal

Marquinhos marked his Arsenal debut with a goal and an assist as he helped the Gunners get off to a winning start in the Europa League.

  • 19-year-old handed debut against FC Zurich
  • Opened the scoring in the 16th minute
  • Provided assist for Nketiah's second-half winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos made quite the first impression as he pulled on the Arsenal shirt for the first time in the Europa League on Thursday evening. A goal and assist marked a brilliant display for the young Brazilian and his performance earned him a pretty lofty post-match comparison.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on BT Sport's coverage of the game, Martin Keown had some very high praise for Marquinhos, he said: "He’s got a huge future ahead of him. He looked a bit like a [Serge] Gnabry-type player. He’s short, stocky, explosive pace. He looked very classy.

"He picked and chose his moments cleverly, whipped a couple of crosses in. Really good quality. He kept on producing. I think it’s great news. We’ve seen [Bukayo] Saka, we’ve seen [Emile] Smith Rowe in this very competition start their careers. I think we’re seeing another star here in the making."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After opening the scoring against FC Zurich, the young winger was unable to hold contain his emotions as he dropped to his knees in tears.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARQUINHOS? With an extremely hectic fixture schedule in the coming weeks and months, Marquinhos will benefit from a lot more first-team exposure. He showed that he is more than capable of deputising for Saka and is likely to continue to do so between now and the World Cup.

