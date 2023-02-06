‘Neuer is no longer acceptable as Bayern captain’ – Matthaus wants keeper stripped of armband in Munich

Manuel Neuer is “no longer acceptable as Bayern Munich captain”, claims Lothar Matthaus, with the club icon calling for an armband change in Bavaria.

World Cup-winning keeper out injured

Broke his leg in skiing accident

Has questioned asked of keeping coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been Bayern’s go-to option when it comes to on-field leadership, with Neuer having spent close to 12 years at the Allianz Arena. He has, however, caused controversy with his actions in 2022-23 – with an unauthorised skiing holiday leaving him with a broken leg, while the 36-year-old has hit out at the Bundesliga champions for parting company with keeping coach Toni Tapalovic.

WHAT THEY SAID: Matthaus is among those to have been left less than impressed by Neuer’s antics, with the former Bayern skipper telling Sky Deutschland: “Manuel Neuer is no longer acceptable as Bayern captain! He skied negligently and is now giving an unauthorised interview in which he vehemently attacks the club. Hadn't he said a few weeks ago that no one was above the club? And now this.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Neuer’s comments in which the Germany international said Tapalovic’s sacking “felt like my heart was being ripped out. It was the most brutal thing I've experienced in my career”, Matthaus said: “What bothered me a lot about Manuel's interview is the exaggerated choice of words. His heart was torn out. With all understanding: no one died, no child is seriously ill, it is the separation of an employee to whom he was very close.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Neuer has taken in 489 appearances for Bayern, helping them to 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, and he remains tied to a contract through to the summer of 2024.