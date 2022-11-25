Netherlands vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Netherlands will take on Ecuador in their second match in the 2022 World Cup on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Louis van Gaal's team are unbeaten since getting knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 and their latest victory against Senegal on matchday one further reinstates that the Dutch are a formidable force to be reckoned with in Qatar.
Their opponents, Ecuador, had it easy against hosts Qatar, but they cannot rest on their laurels and must put their best foot forward in order to get another win. Their defence was hardly put under pressure by the Maroons but, against the likes of Cody Gakpo and a fit Memphis Depay, it is going to be a different story altogether when facing the Oranje.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S., Africa and India and how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Netherlands vs Ecuador: date & kick-off time
Game:
Netherlands vs Ecuador
Date:
November 21, 2022
Kick-off:
4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 6 pm CAT / 9:30 pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and on a web browser.
Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.
The match will be broadcast and streamed in the UK on ITV, STV and S4C.
In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Network, Telemundo
fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app
UK
ITV 1, STV, S4C
ITVX, S4C Online, STV Player
India
Sports 18 SD/HD
Jio Cinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Netherlands squad & team news
Netherlands boss Louis Van Gaal might start star striker Memphis Depay in place of Vincent Janssen, as the former came on for the last 30 minutes against Senegal.
There are unlikely to be any other changes to the starting XI as Van Gaal sticks to his favourite 3-5-2 formation.
Netherlands predicted XI: Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, F de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Memphis, Bergwijn
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bijlow, Pasveer, Noppert
Defenders
Frimpong, Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries
Midfielders
Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, F. De Jong, Simons
Forwards
L. De Jong, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst, Lang
Ecuador squad & team news
Enner Valencia had to be substituted early with muscle pain against Qatar but he is likely to be fit again to start.
Whereas, Jeremy Sarmiento might be picked ahead of Michael Estrada.
Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ibarra; Sarmiento; Valencia
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Galindez, Ramirez, Dominguez.
Defenders
Torres, Hincapie, Arboleda, Palacios, Estupinan, A. Preciado, Pacho, Porozo.
Midfielders
Cifuentes, Gruezo, Mena, Sarmiento, Plata, Mendez, Franco, Caicedo.
Forwards
Reasco, Ibarra, Estrada, Valencia, A. Preciado, Rodriguez.
Editors' Picks
- Out of contract in 2023: Blom, Khune, Billiat and players Kaizer Chiefs could lose for free
- Ronaldo's rotten return to Old Trafford: Rejoining Man Utd the worst decision of Cristiano's career
- Kaizer Chiefs' reported transfer target Fleurs signs new SuperSport United deal, as Hunt warns player
- Neymar's last chance to win the World Cup - and restore his reputation