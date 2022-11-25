Netherlands vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands against Ecuador on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Netherlands will take on Ecuador in their second match in the 2022 World Cup on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Louis van Gaal's team are unbeaten since getting knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 and their latest victory against Senegal on matchday one further reinstates that the Dutch are a formidable force to be reckoned with in Qatar.

Their opponents, Ecuador, had it easy against hosts Qatar, but they cannot rest on their laurels and must put their best foot forward in order to get another win. Their defence was hardly put under pressure by the Maroons but, against the likes of Cody Gakpo and a fit Memphis Depay, it is going to be a different story altogether when facing the Oranje.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S., Africa and India and how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: date & kick-off time

Game: Netherlands vs Ecuador Date: November 21, 2022 Kick-off: 4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 6 pm CAT / 9:30 pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.

The match will be broadcast and streamed in the UK on ITV, STV and S4C.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK ITV 1, STV, S4C ITVX, S4C Online, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Netherlands squad & team news

Netherlands boss Louis Van Gaal might start star striker Memphis Depay in place of Vincent Janssen, as the former came on for the last 30 minutes against Senegal.

There are unlikely to be any other changes to the starting XI as Van Gaal sticks to his favourite 3-5-2 formation.

Netherlands predicted XI: Noppert; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, F de Jong, Berghuis, Blind; Gakpo; Memphis, Bergwijn

Position Players Goalkeepers Bijlow, Pasveer, Noppert Defenders Frimpong, Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, De Vrij, Malacia, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders Taylor, Berghuis, Klaassen, De Roon, Koopmeiners, F. De Jong, Simons Forwards L. De Jong, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Depay, Janssen, Weghorst, Lang

Ecuador squad & team news

Enner Valencia had to be substituted early with muscle pain against Qatar but he is likely to be fit again to start.

Whereas, Jeremy Sarmiento might be picked ahead of Michael Estrada.

Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ibarra; Sarmiento; Valencia