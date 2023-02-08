Netherlands boss Koeman suggests Gakpo made Liverpool transfer too soon

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has suggested Cody Gakpo mistimed his transfer to Liverpool and could suffer as a result.

Gakpo headlined Liverpool's transfer window

Reds in terrible form

Koeman worried Gakpo will lose confidence

WHAT HAPPENED? Koeman doesn't doubt his compatriot's quality but said going to an out-of-form Liverpool side at 23 was a questionable choice. Gakpo is still searching for his first goal with his new club after six appearances.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has ended up in a team that is not doing well," Koeman said to Andy van der Meyde on YouTube. "If you don't score or you're not important and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player. If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different.

"The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands. But they are also young boys, aren't they? Like [Ryan] Gravenberch going to Bayern [Munich] and not playing. Then that is difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are in 10th place in the Premier League and just lost 3-0 to Wolves. Their top four hopes have almost been extinguished, though they remain alive in this season's Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds host relegation-threatened Everton in the Merseyside derby next Monday.