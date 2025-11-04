How to watch NC State vs Tennessee NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 8/9 Tennessee tips off its 2025-26 season with a heavyweight showdown on neutral ground Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Vols square up with No. 9/8 NC State in the Ro Greensboro Invitational at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, with coverage on ESPN2 at 4 pm ET.

Tennessee comes into the opener riding some serious momentum after steamrolling Columbus State 148-48 in their lone exhibition outing last week in Knoxville. NC State tuned up with a pair of preseason contests of its own, first getting past High Point 77-69 and then knocking off No. 10/10 Maryland 83-75.

A season ago, the Wolfpack finished 28-7, sharing the ACC regular-season crown at 16-2 before bowing out in the Sweet 16 in Spokane against LSU, 80-73. Tennessee wrapped up last year at 24-10 overall and 8-8 in SEC play, also seeing its run end in the Sweet 16 after falling 67-59 to Texas in Birmingham. NC State closed the year ranked No. 9/10, while the Lady Vols finished No. 15/16.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 12-4, though the Wolfpack claimed the most recent meeting, a 79-72 home win during the 2024 NCAA Second Round at Reynolds Coliseum.

NC State vs Tennessee: Date and tip-off time

The Wolfpack will face off against the Lady Volunteers in an exciting college basketball game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue First Horizon Coliseum Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch NC State vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolfpack and the Volunteers live on ESPN2 nationally.

NC State vs Tennessee team news & key performers

NC State Wolfpack team news

NC State enters the new season with high expectations after being tabbed second in the ACC Preseason Poll, and two of its standouts landed spots on the All-ACC Preseason Team. Zoe Brooks returns following a strong 2024-25 campaign where she posted 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She'll be joined by Khamil Pierre, who arrives from Vanderbilt after averaging 20.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting, along with 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per outing.

The Wolfpack sits inside the top 10 in both major preseason rankings, checking in at No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the WBCA Coaches Poll. Last season, NC State finished 16-2 in ACC play to share the regular-season title with Notre Dame. This year’s roster features a strong returning core of seven players and four new additions ready to contribute right away.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

No. 8/9 Tennessee put on a show in its lone exhibition tune-up, overwhelming Columbus State 148-48 in front of 10,159 fans at Food City Center last Wednesday. The Lady Vols forced 45 turnovers, snatched 30 steals and saw seven different players finish in double digits during the rout.

The scoring total shattered UT's previous exhibition mark of 144 points while also surpassing last season's program-record 139 points set against NC Central. Tennessee poured it on quarter by quarter, posting 37 points in the opening frame, 28 in the second, then exploding for 44 in the third and 39 more in the fourth.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, Nya Robertson and freshman Mia Pauldo paced the offense with 18 points apiece. Talaysia Cooper followed closely with 17, while Janiah Barker delivered a strong 15-point, 10-rebound double-double. Freshman Jaida Civil helped round out the balanced scoring effort with 10 points.

Zee Spearman led Tennessee on the glass, pulling down 11 boards. Pauldo dished out seven assists to guide the offense, and Cooper’s activity at the top of the defense stood out as she collected seven steals.