Southampton have relived Nathan Jones of his managerial duties with the club 20th in the Premier League.

Appointed in November following sacking of Ralph Hassenhuttl

Signed three-and-a-half year deal

Loss to Wolves last straw for Saints board

WHAT HAPPENED? Southampton look to be staring into the abyss of relegation from the Premier League. Jones was brought in to help steer them away from trouble but the Welshman has done anything but since his arrival in November. The south coast club are rock bottom of the Premier League and four points from safety. Despite overseeing part of their run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the club's priority is to stay up and it wasn't enough to keep Jones at the helm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's easy to see why Southampton have relieved Jones of his duties. Since his arrival from Luton, he led the club to a solitary Premier League win, losing the other seven games in charge. They now look set for a return to the Championship for the first time since being promoted in 2012.

WHAT THEY SAID: Southampton's statement regarding Jones was brief, saying: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

"First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

"First Team Lead Coach Rubén Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea."

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHAMPTON? The next thing on the agenda for the Saints will be to find a successor to Jones, one that is capable of sustaining their top-flight status. On the field, they face a trip to Chelsea on Saturday.