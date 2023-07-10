Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confident Victor Osimhen will remain at the club this summer despite intense transfer interest

Napoli boss De Laurentiis expresses confidence in Victor Osimhen's stay amid transfer interest, hints at potential signings if the Nigerian departs.

WHAT HAPPENED: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis addressed the media regarding the transfer speculation surrounding Victor Osimhen. Despite intense interest from other clubs, De Laurentiis expressed his confidence that the Serie A top scorer from last season would remain at Napoli. However, he also hinted at the club's ability to bring in top talents if Osimhen were to depart. De Laurentiis cited previous signings like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen himself as examples of Napoli's ambition to secure top-quality players.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We will see Victor Osimhen wearing our shirt next season, that’s for sure," De Laurentiis said.

“Then if a more than indecent proposal arrives, we will move on and find another top talent as we did with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli won the Scudetto last season, in part thanks to the contribution of Osimhen along with Khivcha Kvaratskhelia, they will be hoping that the non-departure of the Nigerian will help them in their battle next season to defend their title.

WHAT NEXT: The upcoming weeks will reveal whether Osimhen's future lies at Napoli or if the transfer interest from other clubs materializes into a concrete offer. If Osimhen stays, Napoli will benefit from his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming season. However, if he does depart, the club's focus will shift towards securing new signings to bolster the squad. Napoli fans can expect further developments in the transfer market as the club aims to make strategic moves to strengthen their team for the challenges ahead.