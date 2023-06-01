Napoli to rival AC Milan for USMNT recruit Folarin Balogun as Serie A champions target Arsenal forward as Victor Osimhen’s replacement

Napoli will challenge Serie A rivals AC Milan for the signing of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Napoli join race to sign Balogun

In market for Osimhen replacement

AC Milan also after Arsenal striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli are in the market for a new striker as they are expected to lose top scorer Victor Osimhen this summer and The Mirror claims they have expressed interest in Balogun. The 21-year-old has already been linked with a move to Milan in recent weeks following his exploits in Ligue 1 with Reims.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has made headlines amid a record-breaking season on loan from Arsenal. He has scored 20 goals in 36 league games for Reims. The attacker's contract at Arsenal runs until 2025, but he has suggested he could leave, saying: "I'm not sure what is going to happen in the future. A lot could happen in football, a lot could change, and it just depends on the conversations we have between me and the club in the summer, and we'll see what happens."

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been reported that Arsenal are prepared to sell the attacker to help fund transfers for other players and are said to be asking for around £30 million ($38m) for him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? The soon-to-be United States international will make his last appearance for Reims when they face Montpellier on Sunday.