Mykhailo Mudryk is Chelsea's new No.10! £89m man handed Christian Pulisic's old jersey after USMNT star's transfer to Milan

Chesea have confirmed that Mykhailo Mudryk will wear Christian Pulisic's old No.10 shirt following the USMNT star's transfer to AC Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have assigned new squad numbers ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with several existing players opting to take new shirts. Mudryk, who completed a £89m ($109m) transfer in January from Shakhtar Donetsk, will wear the prized No. 10 after discarding the No. 15, following in the footsteps of Pulisic following the USMNT star's permanent move to Milan. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson, meanwhile, will wear the No. 15 instead of the supposedly cursed No. 9, which remains open.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Levi Colwill will have No. 26 on his back, emulating Blues legend John Terry, who was also a fellow Chelsea graduate. Noni Madueke will take the No. 11, defender Axel Disasi gets the No. 2 after his switch from Monaco and Christopher Nkunku will wear No. 18. Lesley Ugochukwu will wear No. 20, Robert Sanchez will have No. 31 and Raheem Sterling is the new No. 7.

Chelsea’s 2023-24 squad numbers in full:

1 - Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 - Axel Disasi

3 - Marc Cucurella

5 - Benoit Badiashile

6 - Thiago Silva

7 - Raheem Sterling

8 - Enzo Fernandez

10 - Mykhailo Mudryk

11 - Noni Madueke

13 - Marcus Bettinelli

14 - Trevoh Chalobah

15 - Nicolas Jackson

16 - Lesley Ugochukwu

17 - Carney Chukwuemeka

18 - Christopher Nkunku

19 - Armando Broja

20 - Andrey Santos

21 - Ben Chilwell

23 - Conor Gallagher

24 - Reece James

26 - Levi Colwill

27 - Malo Gusto

29 - Ian Maatsen

31 - Robert Sanchez

33 - Wesley Fofana

37 - Mason Burstow

47 - Lucas Bergstrom

50 - Eddie Beach

67 - Lewis Hall

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign with a blockbuster clash against Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.