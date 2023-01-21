Mudryk re-shares Chelsea chant mocking Arsenal's failure to sign him

New Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk appears to be a big fan of the chant supporters have made for him since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans have song about Mudryk

Chant mocks rivals Arsenal

Star re-shared video of fans singing

WHAT HAPPENED? The chant about Mudryk, who joined Chelsea this month after snubbing interest from Arsenal, was sung by Blues fans during his debut appearance in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Saturday. The song mocks the Gunners for failing to land him and the Ukrainian expressed his happiness with it by re-sharing a fan page video of supporters singing it on his Instagram story.

Instagram/mmudryk10

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The chant goes: "He flew in from Ukraine, on Boehly's private plane, Mudryk said to me: 'Have Arsenal won the Champions League?'. So I told him no, you know the place to go, then he said to me, I want to lift number three."

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The £89 million signing will hope to make his first start for Graham Potter's team when they take on Fulham in the Premier League on February 3.