Mourinho doesn't have a magic wand to fix Tottenham - Redknapp

The former Spurs boss concedes things just don't look right at the club and the change of manager was never going to solve their issues

Harry Redknapp believes 's current poor form is down to issues far deeper than Jose Mourinho could be expected to fix overnight.

Since replacing Mauricio Pochettino, the former and manager has failed to get Spurs back to their consistent best with the club currently sixth in the Premier League.

Tottenham are without a win in their past three matches and lost their last league match 1-0 to to start their 2020.

For Redknapp, it's clear something isn't right within the club and that even Mourinho was going to struggle to turn the tide.

"Tottenham, they're just going through a funny little, well quite a long spell when you look at it," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"The last 25 games with Poch in charge the form was for whatever reason, they were going along so well and then suddenly that big run of bad form. And the form at the moment has been up and down too really.

"Jose has gone in there, we know his record, it's incredible, but no-one's got a magic wand and at the moment it seems the team just doesn't look right.

"Bad result the other day at Southampton, a couple of iffy performances, lucky to get away with it at Norwich."

Mourinho's side next host league leaders on Saturday and while they may be struggling for form, Redknapp believes an upset shouldn't be ruled out.

"They'll raise their game for Liverpool at home. They'll want to break that Liverpool unbeaten run and it'll be a tight game for sure," he added

"You wouldn't write Tottenham off, they've got outstanding players in the team, but at the moment Liverpool really do look different class."

The Reds are currently 13 points atop the Premier League table and boast 28 more points than Spurs with a game in hand.

Redknapp was quick to praise Jurgen Klopp's influence at Liverpool while also suggesting it's all but impossible for the club not to win the domestic title this season.

"A lot of it comes from the manager, I've never met him but he's a great character. He's a been a big plus for English football since he's got here," Redknapp said.

"Deep down if they don't win the title this year...for me it's impossible they don't win it. They are the best team and they're well clear. They thoroughly deserve it."