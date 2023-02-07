Mosimane's Al Ahli climb up to Saudi First Division second spot with Al Kholood win

Pitso Mosimane masterminded a 2-1 victory over Al Kholood as Al Ahli bounced back to winning ways in the Saudi First Division match on Tuesday.

The Royal bounced back to winning ways

Goals from Al-Ali and Barrow earned Al Ahli the win

The former Saudi champions will now face Al Orubah

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Royal were made sweat for a win in a match played at Ar-Rass Stadium in Rass as they needed a late goal to grab the victory.

The deadlock was broken five minutes before half-time as Hassan Al-Ali hit the back of the net and Mosimane's side was leading during the half-time break.

The hosts fought back after the restart and they levelled matters through Ahmed Yasin who netted just two minutes into the second-half.

However, one of Mosimane's signing from the recent mid-season transfer window, Modou Barrow snatched a late wining goal when he scored in the 74th minute and goal earned Al Ahli a 2-1 win.

ALL EYES ON: Mosimane as the Kagiso-born tactician was criticized by some Al Ahli fans following the team's embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Al Akhdoud last week.

It was former SuperSport United coach's maiden loss since taking charge of the Royal, but some supporters were not happy.

However, the win over Al Kholood should silence the three-time Caf Champions League title-winning coach's critics thanks of Barrow's late goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win has elevated the Royal to the second spot on the league standings - level on points with leaders, Al Hazem.

Al Hazem are only on top of the log on goal-difference with 14 matches left in the second-tier of Saudi football.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MOSIMANE?: Al Ahli have turned their attention to their upcoming game which is against Al Orubah on Monday in another league game.