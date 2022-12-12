Agent of Tottenham-linked Morocco star Amrabat responds to transfer links amid breakout performances at World Cup

Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat is not considering leaving Fiorentina despite interest from other clubs amid his starring role at the World Cup.

Amrabat key to Morocco

Other teams interested in him

Agent suggests he will stay at Fiorentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Amrabat has been a key figure of Morocco's journey to the World Cup semi-finals, having helped them on the way to victories against Belgium, Spain and Portugal. His agent, Alberto Maria Jimmy Fontana, says that he has received calls from other clubs but that he is committed to Fiorentina. The player has been heavily linked with Premier League big-hitters Tottenham in the past.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Fiorentina are enjoying his qualities now, given that last year [his position] was a bit covered by Lucas Torreira," he told Radio Sportiva. “We have received many phone calls for him, but we respect the choices Fiorentina are making. They decided to bet on him and not to redeem Torreira, even if they could have played together. The calls are nice, but we have an excellent relationship with Fiorentina, in addition to the long contract that binds him to the Viola. Despite playing in a lower European competition (Europa Conference League), they are a very respectable club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amrabat has been an important player for Fiorentina this season, having started 10 of the 13 Serie A games in which he has featured.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? The ex-Feyenoord midfielder will hope to help Morocco through to the World Cup final when they come up against France in the last four on Wednesday.