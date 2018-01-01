Moreno: I didn't like how Klopp treated me

The Spaniard has accused his Liverpool boss of treating him unfairly following his return from injury, preferring to start his team-mate instead

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has spoken out against manager Jurgen Klopp after being dropped for Andy Robertson.

Moreno started last season as first-choice left-back despite midfielder James Milner having been preferred the season before and the signing of Robertson from Hull City.

However, an injury to the Spaniard opened the door for his Scottish counterpart and he excelled and is now an undisputed starter on the left of a dramatically improved defence that has shipped just seven goals in 19 ​Premier League games.

But despite the remarkable success of the current back-line, Moreno feels he should have been given more of an opportunity to reclaim his starting berth after returning from his injury.

"I didn't feel [the decision to stick with Robertson] well, I was injured giving my best for our team," Moreno told Ondacero.

"I disliked Klopp's decision because I was training but when I returned he only wanted Robertson.

"My relationship with Klopp hasn't changed but since this injury, I didn't have a meeting with him but our relationship is normal.

"I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation that he can't change [Robertson] because the team is winning."

Despite his complaints, he insists that the atmosphere amongst the Reds squad is very good.

"The dressing room is very close, we are a family," he added.

He would not, however, go so far as to commit his future to Liverpool and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement next month.

Moreno claims a new contract has been offered to him but he has yet to sign it as he considers if his future is best served at a club who will offer him the regular, first-team football he craves.

He added: "Liverpool has proposed renewing me but no agreement has been reached, in January the market opens and we will see. To this day we have nothing closed neither with Liverpool nor with other clubs."