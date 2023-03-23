MORE trouble for Barcelona as UEFA opens investigation into Negreira referee payments scandal

The Negreira referee payments scandal continues to cause problems for Barcelona, with UEFA announcing that it is to launch an investigation.

  • La Liga giants under the microscope
  • Domestic rivals working against them
  • European football's governing body now involved

A statement from UEFA reads: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called ‘Caso Negreira’. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

More to follow...

