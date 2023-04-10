Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes Cassius Mailula would have benefited more being with the U23 team than Bafana Bafana.

Mailula was part of recent Bafana squad

Played a couple of minutes as SA qualified for Afcon

Mokwena explains why he would have learnt more with U23 team

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena was quoted saying Mailula should have been considered for the U23 national team and not Bafana Bafana's duties.

The former were eliminated from the race for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations by Congo Brazzaville while the senior team qualified for next year's Afcon.

Mailula played a couple of minutes for Hugo Broos' team, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Liberia before winning 2-1 away to seal their place in the Afcon finals to be held in Ivory Coast.

Mokwena has now clarified his sentiments regarding the youngster and his national team involvement.

WHAT HE SAID: "Maybe I was misinterpreted because a lot of people thought I was saying Cassius is not ready for Bafana," Mokwena told the media.

"But how can Cassius be ready to play for Sundowns against Al Ahly [and not be ready for South Africa?]. Who makes that decision? Then I contradict myself and say he is not ready.

"If you remember even in the beginning parts of the season I said this very clearly. Offensive players get better by being on the pitch, you can’t simulate these things.

"I would have loved to see Cassius on the pitch for 90 minutes against Congo, even away than to have him come in 15-20 minutes for Bafana."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula has been a hit for Masandawana this season, scoring 14 goals in 25 games played across all competitions.

Despite struggling to get minutes for Bafana, the 21-year-old is expected to be part of the Bafana team that will feature in the 2023 Afcon.

WHAT NEXT: After winning his first Premier Soccer League trophy, Mailula hopes to inspire Masandawana to continental glory in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns are also chasing the Nedbank Cup title.