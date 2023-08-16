'He gave me his blessing' - Moises Caicedo reveals conversation with club legend Gianfranco Zola as his Chelsea shirt number is confirmed

New Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo has revealed his new shirt number at Chelsea after a conversation with Blues legend Gianfranco Zola.

Caicedo signed for Chelsea for £115m

Player rejected Liverpool

Midfielder given permission from Zola to wear shirt number

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo signed for Chelsea after rejecting the chance to sign for Liverpool, becoming the costliest player in British football history at £115 million ($146m). The Ecuadorian has signed an eight-year contract and has decided to wear the No.25 shirt, once worn with distinction by club legend Zola from 1996 to 2003.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm so proud to wear this number," said Caicedo. "I spoke with Gianfranco Zola, and he gave me his blessing. I know how much it means."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zola also revealed what he told Caciedo, saying: "Thank you for the message. I hope it will bring you as much pleasure as it brought me. Good luck."

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Not only is the price tag heavy, so too is wearing the No.25 for Chelsea, considering Zola's legacy at the club. The pressure will be on the 21-year-old to succeed quickly.