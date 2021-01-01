'Great players are always welcome at Real Madrid': Modric would welcome Mbappe move to Los Blancos

The Croatian midfielder thinks the in-form Paris Saint-Germain forward would fit in perfectly at Santiago Bernabeu should he make a summer transfer

Luka Modric has weighed in on the speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future, insisting "great players are always welcome at Real Madrid".

Madrid are reportedly ready to go all out to prise Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, with the Frenchman having yet to sign a contract extension at Parc des Princes.

It has been suggested that PSG will cash in on the Frenchman before he becomes a free agent in 2022, and Modric has no doubt that he would fit in perfectly at Santiago Bernabeu.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of the second leg of Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, the Croatian told reporters: "You hear a lot of stories about the players who'll be coming in and who'll be leaving, but I can't go into that.

"Mbappe is a great player and he's proved that with his national team and PSG. Great players are always welcome at Real Madrid, but it wouldn't be right of me to speak about players at other clubs, particularly at this stage of the season.

"We'll have to see what happens next season, but he's a top player and is amongst the best in the world."

PSG's stance on Mbappe

Mauricio Pochettino moved to try and silence the rumours linking Mbappe with a move away from PSG last week, revealing that talks over a renewal remain ongoing behind the scenes.

"The most important thing is that Kylian is quiet. He is quiet and focused on the team and helping them achieve their goals. Kylian is very mature despite his age," said the Argentine head coach. "Both club and player are trying to come to an agreement that will see Kylian stay with us for a long time. It's the desire of the club and we are working on everything."

Mbappe's record in 2020-21

Mbappe's market value has gone up this season as PSG have fought for silverware on both domestic and European fronts again, with the 22-year-old contributing 33 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances.

Eight of his goals have come in the Champions League, including a brace in the first leg of the club's 3-2 win at Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last week.

Modric's future

Modric's future at the Bernabeu has also been a topic of much debate as he heads into the final two months of his deal with the Spanish champions.

The 35-year-old is relaxed about the situation though, and confident he will still be a Madrid player next season.

"As always. My renewal is going well. I cannot tell you more," he said. "I have always said that I want to continue, that I feel very happy here and I hope to continue next year."

