'I love you, son' - Modric's heart-warming words to disconsolate Real Madrid team-mate Rodrygo after costly World Cup penalty miss

Luka Modric suspended his celebrations in order to console his Real Madrid team-mate Rodrygo, after the 21-year-old's missed penalty proved costly.

Rodyrgo missed Brazil's first kick

Marquinhos failed too, sending Croatia through

Modric stopped to console his clubmate

WHAT HAPPENED? Nikola Vlasic got Croatia off to the perfect start, slotting his penalty beyond Alisson after a 1-1 draw in the World Cup quarter-final. Rodrygo stepped up first for Brazil but saw his effort saved by the heroic Dominik Livakovic. It was a miss that proved to be vital as Zlatko Dalic's side progressed after Marquinhos failed to convert Brazil's fourth spot-kick.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mere moments after Croatia's victory, Modric said into a tearful Rodrygo's ear: "Come on. Be strong, OK? Everything's fine. You're stronger than this defeat. Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone, OK? You'll be back stronger. I love you. I love you, son. Be strong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Distraught at his failure to convert, Rodrygo, like most of the Brazil players, broke down in tears. For the likes of Neymar and Thiago Silva, this year's tournament may well have been their last chance at securing Brazil's first World Cup since 2002. Given he's only 21, Rodrygo will have plenty of big moments going forward and will likely have three more attempts.

WHAT NEXT FOR MODRIC? The experienced midfielder, like those for Brazil, will know this is his last chance of winning the World Cup. He'll no doubt be starting in Croatia's semi-final against Argentina in an attempt to lead his country to a second consecutive final.